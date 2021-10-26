Elon Musk makes history. His one-day wealth gain

HomeNewsElon Musk makes history. His one-day wealth gain
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings placed an order for 100,000 Teslas.
Musk’s total net worth of $288.6 billion is now greater than the market value of Exxon Mobil Corp. or Nike Inc. It’s the biggest one-day gain in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, eclipsing Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan’s $32 billion surge last year when his bottled-water company, Nongfu Spring Co., went public.
Musk receives no salary at Tesla: his pay package provides 12 options tranches that vest when Tesla’s market capitalization and financial growth hit a series of rising milestones.