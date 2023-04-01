Elon Musk predicts that social platforms not following the paid Twitter model will fail

  • Elon Musk made a prediction regarding social platforms not following the paid Twitter model.
  • The prediction was made on the eve of Twitter’s April 1 ultimatum.
  • Verified accounts that had not paid cash would lose their blue tick.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]