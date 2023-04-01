- Elon Musk made a prediction regarding social platforms not following the paid Twitter model.
- The prediction was made on the eve of Twitter’s April 1 ultimatum.
- Verified accounts that had not paid cash would lose their blue tick.
Elon Musk predicts that social platforms not following the paid Twitter model will fail
- Elon Musk made a prediction regarding social platforms not following the paid Twitter model.
- The prediction was made on the eve of Twitter’s April 1 ultimatum.
- Verified accounts that had not paid cash would lose their blue tick.
[Via]