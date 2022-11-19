Previous New Twitter users have to wait 90 days to get Twitter Blue Next Genesis sought $1B emergency loan before halting withdrawals Elon Musk promises free speech, but will he be able to limit hate speech on Twitter? Newsletter First Name Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: Download NBW App: The short news app for busy professionals Home » News » Elon Musk promises free speech, but will he be able to limit hate speech on Twitter? New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1593673339826212864 [Via] » Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS) You may also like News India has over 1.2 billion mobile phone users, 897 TV channels, and 350 news channels News Binance, OKX and Bybit temporarily ended support for USDT and USDC on Solana News India’s first privately developed rocket successfully launched by Skyroot Aerospace News Binance relaunches bid to buy bankrupt lender Voyager