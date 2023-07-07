Elon Musk Reacts to Meta’s New App Threads Amid Legal Controversy with Twitter

- Elon Musk has responded regarding Meta’s new app Threads, amidst legal controversy between Meta and Twitter over intellectual property infringement.
- Twitter’s legal team has accused Meta of using Twitter’s trade secrets and hiring former employees to create Threads, a rival Twitter app launched with astounding success.
- Threads, seen as the first genuine threat to Musk-owned Twitter, capitalized on its access to Instagram’s user base; some observers suggest the new platform could be a significant challenge for Twitter.