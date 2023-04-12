- Elon Musk has been known to sleep in his workplaces, such as the Tesla factory floors and under his work desk.
- He now reveals he sometimes sleeps on the couch in the library of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.
Elon Musk reveals he sometimes sleeps in the library of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters
- Elon Musk has been known to sleep in his workplaces, such as the Tesla factory floors and under his work desk.
- He now reveals he sometimes sleeps on the couch in the library of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.
[Via]