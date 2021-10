Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday raised concerns about staffing at the company’s new Gigafactory plant outside Berlin, Reuters reported.

“We’re a bit worried we won’t be able to find enough people,” Musk said on Saturday, according to the report.

“We are currently constructing Gigafactory Berlin under conditional permits in anticipation of being granted final permits,” Tesla said in its most recent quarterly filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in July.