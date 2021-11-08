    Elon Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter poll says

    • The majority of those who voted on Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter poll think he should sell ten percent of his company’s stock.
    • For the uninitiated, Musk recently got into a heated Twitter exchange with UN World Food Program chief David Beasley following a suggestion by the WFP, that billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk could donate a portion of their wealth to help end world hunger.
    • Finally, the world’s richest person on Saturday took to Twitter to survey his 62.6 million followers about whether he should sell ten percent of his stock in the electric car company.
    [Via]
