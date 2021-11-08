Elon Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter poll says

HomeNewsElon Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter poll says
The majority of those who voted on Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter poll think he should sell ten percent of his company’s stock.
For the uninitiated, Musk recently got into a heated Twitter exchange with UN World Food Program chief David Beasley following a suggestion by the WFP, that billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk could donate a portion of their wealth to help end world hunger.
Finally, the world’s richest person on Saturday took to Twitter to survey his 62.6 million followers about whether he should sell ten percent of his stock in the electric car company.