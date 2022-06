An investor in dogecoin, originally created as a joke but whose value increased and fell as it was promoted by Elon Musk, filed a $258 billion lawsuit Thursday against the billionaire and his companies Tesla and SpaceX.

Dogecoin investor Keith Johnson, who says he lost money after investing in dogecoin, described himself as an “American citizen who was defrauded” by what he called a “Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme.”