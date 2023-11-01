Menu
Elon Musk to provide Starlink internet service in Gaza, causing concern in Israel
November 1, 2023
Elon Musk plans to establish communication links in Gaza via his Starlink network.
The service is intended to aid humanitarian organizations.
Israel expresses concern that the move could potentially benefit Hamas.
5/5
