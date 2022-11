Elon Musk just sent an email to all staff outlining “Twitter 2.0″, writing it will”need to be extremely hardcore”. Long hours, high intensity.

People need to click “yes” to confirm being part of this by 5pm ET tomorrow, else they get 3 months severance. It writes how “only exceptional performance will constitute a passive grade” and how Twitter will be engineering driven, with coders playing an important part in it.

[Via]

