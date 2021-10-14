Elon Musk tweets he’s in talks with airlines to install Starlink broadband

Billionaire entrepreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Thursday that he was in talks with airlines about installing Starlink, a satellite-based broadband service owned by his rocket company SpaceX. Musk, who is known for his Twitter banter, announcements and lively interactions with followers, did not provide any details about the talks in his tweet.

Starlink Country Director for India Sanjay Bhargava in his social media post said that the pre-order from India has crossed 5,000 and the company is keen to work in rural areas for providing broadband services.