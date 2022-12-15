Elon Musk unloads Tesla shares worth $3.5 billion

Ride-hailing platform Ola has unveiled its self-drive car-sharing service ‘Ola Drive’ that will allow users to rent cars for periods ranging from 2 hours up to 3 months. The service has been rolled out initially for users in Bengaluru and the company says Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi are to follow shortly.

Ola says it intends to host a fleet of 20,000 cars by 2020, which is 50% more than the fleet size of the car-share industry currently, and at a pricing which is 30% lower than the market average. Users can book an Ola Drive in Bengaluru via pickup stations located across the city with initial deposits starting at Rs. 2000.

The cars will come equipped with ‘Ola Play’ via a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment tablet, and will include safety features such as a 24/7 helpline, emergency button (which will place a call to Ola’s safety response team), real-time tracking and roadside assistance if necessary.