Elon Musk unloads Tesla shares worth $3.5 billion

Between Monday and Wednesday, Elon Musk sold more than 20 million shares of Tesla. Following the approximately $4 billion worth of shares he sold last month, Musk just dumped more stock.

Tesla shareholders are worried about Musk’s relationship with Twitter. Investors claim that Musk’s involvement with the social media site is detrimental to Tesla.

Scaler Academy acquires online coding platform Coding Elements

  • Edtech startup Scaler Academy has acquired online coding platform Coding Elements in an all-cash deal worth about $1 million, according to its cofounder, Abhimanyu Saxena.
  • Coding Elements began in 2017 as a coaching institute in Delhi offering computer science courses to its students.
  • Read Now Coding Elements also offers courses in partnership with government think tank Niti Aayog to over 2 million students across 6,000 schools.
[Via]
ola_drive

Ola unveils self-drive car-sharing service ‘Ola Drive’

Ride-hailing platform Ola has unveiled its self-drive car-sharing service ‘Ola Drive’ that will allow users to rent cars for periods ranging from 2 hours up to 3 months. The service has been rolled out initially for users in Bengaluru and the company says Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi are to follow shortly.

Ola says it intends to host a fleet of 20,000 cars by 2020, which is 50% more than the fleet size of the car-share industry currently, and at a pricing which is 30% lower than the market average. Users can book an Ola Drive in Bengaluru via pickup stations located across the city with initial deposits starting at Rs. 2000.

The cars will come equipped with ‘Ola Play’ via a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment tablet, and will include safety features such as a 24/7 helpline, emergency button (which will place a call to Ola’s safety response team), real-time tracking and roadside assistance if necessary.