Elon Musk wants Fed to cut interest rates immediately to fight off inflation November 30, 2022 Trend is concerning. Fed needs to cut interest rates immediately. They are massively amplifying the probability of a severe recession.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 [Via] Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)