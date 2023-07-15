Elon Musk’s AI startup, xAI, to collaborate with Tesla and use Twitter data

  • Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, announced plans for his AI startup, xAI, to collaborate with Tesla on software and silicon fronts, and use Twitter data for AI system training.
  • Musk alleged that all AI organizations on Earth have illegally used Twitter’s data for training, leading to rate limits on the social media platform, unclear which laws this violates.
  • Musk suggested that xAI will need to develop tech that understands the physical world, not just the Internet, and that Tesla’s driving data could aid this development.
