Elon Musk’s Starlink Plans To Offer Broadband Services In India. Amazon In The Race Too?

New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture Starlink is mulling to start broadband services in India from December next year, subject to the government approval, a senior company representative said on Friday.

Starlink Country Director India, Sanjay Bhargava, in a LinkedIn post, stated that the pre-orders from India have crossed 5,000 and the company is willing to work with rural constituencies for providing broadband services.

“The government approval process is complex. So far there is no application pending with the government, so the ball is in our court to apply for consideration which we are working on. Our approach will be to get pilot approval quickly if pan India approval will take long. We are optimistic that we will get approval for a pilot program or pan India approval in the next few months,” the satellite company added.