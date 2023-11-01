Subscribe

Elon Musk’s takeover leads to daily $70 million valuation drop for Twitter, now known as X

  • Since Elon Musk’s takeover, X (formerly Twitter) has seen an average daily valuation drop of $70 million, representing a 55% drop from the $44 billion Musk paid to take the company private.
  • Despite facing lawsuits, user and advertiser exodus, technical difficulties, and concerns about hate speech, Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino maintain a positive outlook on the company’s future.
  • Musk has implemented significant changes, including workforce reductions, new features, and a name change from Twitter to X, aiming to transform the company into an ‘everything app’.
0