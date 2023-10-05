Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, tests removal of news headlines and links

- Some users on Elon Musk’s X, previously known as Twitter, reported an inability to see news links and headlines on certain posts.
- Musk had earlier confirmed that the company was considering this change to improve aesthetics, while the CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino, focuses on winning back advertisers.
- The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced it would resume advertising on X, after pausing due to a wave of hateful posts, appreciating X’s efforts to address antisemitism and hate but stating more needs to be done.