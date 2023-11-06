Elon Musk’s xAI introduces ‘Grok’, an AI bot with a twist

- Elon Musk’s new AI company, xAI, has unveiled its first technology, Grok, an AI bot modeled on ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ and designed to answer ‘spicy questions’.
- Grok, currently in its early beta phase, has access to data from X, which is expected to give it an edge over other AI bots, despite the potential to generate false or contradictory information.
- Musk is positioning xAI and Grok as competitors to AI companies like OpenAI and Inflection, with Grok already surpassing some models in initial tests.