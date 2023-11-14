Embrace discomfort and foster growth with Adam Grant

Adam Grant, a leading psychologist, shares his insights on the vital role of personal growth, continuous learning, and embracing discomfort in achieving success.

Drawing on his latest book, ‘Hidden Potential’, this conversation explores the significance of these elements in unlocking your best self.

The Essence of Personal Growth

Personal growth goes beyond achieving accolades or awards.

It is about experiencing progress and forward momentum in life.

Feeling stagnant can lead to a sense of being stuck and wasting potential, highlighting the importance of continuous growth.

The Role of Social Comparison

Social comparison can serve as a valuable source of inspiration and learning.

However, it becomes problematic when admiration turns into envy, leading to a desire for what others have achieved.

It’s crucial to distinguish between using others as a source of inspiration and envying them.

Compete with Your Past Self

The focus should be on outdoing one’s past self and setting higher standards for the future self.

As individuals progress, their expectations often rise, which can result in a lack of fulfillment.

Staying connected with one’s past self can help appreciate the progress made.