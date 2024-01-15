Empathy can redefine the nature of frontline work

CEOs don’t know what the frontline job is like, and they have got to figure it out right now. – Adriann Negreros

Change management expert Adriann Negreros emphasizes the importance of dignity and career progression in frontline jobs.

He outlines his ‘handbook of humanity’, a set of people-centered ideas for change rooted in empathy that can redefine the nature of frontline work.

Table of Contents

Understanding Frontline Work

Frontline jobs should be seen as fulfilling careers rather than stepping stones to other roles.

Improving their working conditions is not only possible but necessary for employee satisfaction and productivity.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

CEO’s Disconnection from Reality

CEOs often lack understanding about the realities of frontline work due to minimal time spent on the frontlines.

By spending 30 days straight on one shift, CEOs can better comprehend their employees’ experiences and challenges.