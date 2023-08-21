Menu
EPFO Records Addition of 17.89 Lakh Net Members in June, Marks 9.71% Increase
10.14 lakh new members enrolled in June, marking the highest since Aug 2022.
Youth enrollment shows increase with 57.87% of new members from 18-25 age group.
Maharashtra recorded the highest state-wise addition with 20.54% of new net members.
August 21, 2023
