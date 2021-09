The new centre will use Nokia’s 5G network to test and validate 5G services and use cases.

The lab will help Equinix test modern concepts by assessing, incubating and testing 5G and edge services.

To connect the distributed infrastructures of the participants, Equinix will use its Equinix fabric to establish data centre-to-data centre network connections between two Equinix locations in metro cities or utilise software-defined interconnections for the same.