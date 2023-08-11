Esther Duflo wants you to think like a plumber | Podcast Summary

Esther Duflo wants you to think like a plumber | ReThinking with Adam Grant
Nobel laureate Esther Duflo shares her unique perspective on economics, poverty, and human motivation in a conversation with Adam Grant.
She discusses her unconventional journey into economics, her groundbreaking experiments to combat poverty, and her insights on what truly motivates people.
She also debunks common myths about poverty and discusses how to make meaningful progress towards solving complex societal problems.
Ground-Level Approach
Being close to the ground and understanding people’s views is more effective when designing and implementing programs.
This approach is more effective than trying to come up with universal laws of behavior.
Humility and willingness to learn from mistakes are key.
Logistics of Large-Scale Policies
Implementing large-scale policy changes in developing countries is challenging.
While it’s important to think about big questions, it’s also crucial to focus on the logistical details of implementing these policies.
This is referred to as the ‘plumbing’ part of the work.
Impact of Winning the Nobel Prize
Winning the Nobel Prize has given Duflo more opportunities to speak and influence policy, but her primary motivation remains the same: to make a difference by solving problems on the ground.
There is pressure to make the most of her increased influence and the importance of taking small steps every day towards solving larger problems.