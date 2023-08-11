Menu

Search

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Menu

Switch to the dark mode that's kinder on your eyes at night time.

Switch to the light mode that's kinder on your eyes at day time.

Esther Duflo wants you to think like a plumber | ReThinking with Adam Grant Podcast Summary
  • Podcast Summaries

Esther Duflo wants you to think like a plumber | Podcast Summary

Esther Duflo wants you to think like a plumber | ReThinking with Adam Grant

Nobel laureate Esther Duflo shares her unique perspective on economics, poverty, and human motivation in a conversation with Adam Grant.

She discusses her unconventional journey into economics, her groundbreaking experiments to combat poverty, and her insights on what truly motivates people.

She also debunks common myths about poverty and discusses how to make meaningful progress towards solving complex societal problems.

Ground-Level Approach

Being close to the ground and understanding people’s views is more effective when designing and implementing programs.

This approach is more effective than trying to come up with universal laws of behavior.

Humility and willingness to learn from mistakes are key.

Logistics of Large-Scale Policies

Implementing large-scale policy changes in developing countries is challenging.

While it’s important to think about big questions, it’s also crucial to focus on the logistical details of implementing these policies.

This is referred to as the ‘plumbing’ part of the work.

Impact of Winning the Nobel Prize

Winning the Nobel Prize has given Duflo more opportunities to speak and influence policy, but her primary motivation remains the same: to make a difference by solving problems on the ground.

There is pressure to make the most of her increased influence and the importance of taking small steps every day towards solving larger problems.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Continue Reading on AtomicIdeas.AI
Share the podcast summary:
Related

Read Podcast summaries

Save time. Get to the core idea from the world's best business and self-improvement podcasts.

© 2023 by zakti Techmedia pvt limited

Back to Top
Close

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.