Ether advanced as much as 3.9% to $1,255.48, and has rallied 38% over the past eight sessions after briefly dropping to about $900. The No. 2 cryptocurrency reached its highest level in 10 days on Sunday as the market showed some signs of stabilization.

Bitcoin has gained about 20% in that eight-session stretch and rose as much as 1.7% on Sunday. Overall crypto market capitalization retook the $1 trillion level on Saturday.