ApeCoin, the Ethereum token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, has fallen 65% in value over the past 30 days. The Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most popular Ethereum NFT projects, with more than $2.2 billion worth of trading volume to date.

Overnight ApeCoin (APE) set a new all-time low of $3.10 per token. As of this writing, the price has rebounded slightly to $3.24, but has still seen an 11% drop over the past 24 hours.