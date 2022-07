On Wednesday, Sepolia, one of Ethereum’s public testnets, has undergone the merge. With this, Ethereum developers have taken another step closer to the merge on the main blockchain later this year.

In this event, Sepolia’s proof-of-work chain (execution layer) “merged” with its proof-of-stake beacon chain (consensus layer) at around 2 PM UTC. To make this happen, node operators on the testnet’s proof-of-work and proof-of-stake sides had to update their client software in tandem.