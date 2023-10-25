EU challenges Apple’s ‘carbon neutral’ claims for its latest Apple Watches

  • The European Union is disputing Apple’s claim that its latest Apple Watches are carbon neutral, stating the claims are ‘scientifically inaccurate and mislead consumers’.
  • Apple’s claim is based on the use of offsetting credits, reducing emissions from materials, electricity, and transportation, with remaining emissions offset with high-quality carbon credits.
  • The EU plans to ban carbon-neutral claims in general, as most companies making such claims rely on offsets; the ban is expected to be enforced in 2026 if approved.
