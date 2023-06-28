EU ‘Data Act’ to Rein in Big Tech’s Control Over Consumer and Corporate Data

- After seven hours of negotiations, EU countries have ratified the ‘Data Act’, a policy proposed by the European Commission to regulate the use of European consumer and corporate data by Big Tech companies.
- The Data Act paves the way for an innovative EU data economy, grants individuals and businesses greater control over their data created via smart devices, and introduces safeguards against illegal data transfer.
- Under this Act, public sector entities will also be given permission to access private company data in times of public emergencies like floods or wildfires.