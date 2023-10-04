Subscribe

EU parliament votes on Media Freedom Act to limit Big Tech’s arbitrary content decisions

  • The European Union parliament has set its negotiating stance on the draft Media Freedom Act, aiming to limit arbitrary content decisions by large online platforms.
  • The proposal requires platforms with over 45M regional active monthly users to give media services providers a 24-hour notice before taking down their content.
  • The parliament’s push for the Act to safeguard media from arbitrary decisions by larger platforms will be negotiated in upcoming trilogue talks involving the Commission, the parliament, and the Council.
