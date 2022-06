Jacobi Asset Management will be launching Europe’s first Bitcoin ETF on the Euronext exchange in July. The company noted that the Jacobi ETF would commence trading activities in July this year on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol of BCOIN.

Jamie Khurshid, the CEO of Jacobi Asset Management, said, “the Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will enable investors to access the underlying performance of this exciting asset class via a well-established and trusted investment structure.”