The June tally for EV two-wheelers was led by Okinawa Autotech, at 6,976 vehicles, followed by Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd at 6,534.

Hero Electric came third with 6,486 EV 2-W registrations across the country

Ather Energy moved up from May to reach 3,797 vehicles, along with Revolt that saw a big leap in registrations to reach 2,419 vehicles for June.

Ola registration fell by 30% in June.