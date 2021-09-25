World’s highest electric vehicle charging station inaugurated in Himachal Pradesh’s Kaza

In a bid to promote a sustainable environment, the world’s highest electric vehicle charging station was inaugurated in Kaza of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Pratap Singh, Kaza Sub-Divisional Magistrate said, “This is the world’s highest electric vehicle charging station at 500 ft in Kaza. It is the first station here. If the station gets a good response, more stations would be set up. It will also help to check vehicular pollution.”

Further, one of the women who rode an electric vehicle from Manali to Kaza said that all the products including chargers in this station are made in India.