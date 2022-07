EVeium, a new EV two-wheeler brand has announced the launch of three new electric scooters named Cosmo, Comet and Czar. All the scooters come with features like Multiple Speed Modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), Keyless Start, Anti-Theft feature, latest LCD Display, Regenerative braking, Mobile App Connectivity etc.

The new scooters are priced in the range of Rs 1.44 lakh to Rs 2.16 lakh. The booking for the new electric scooters can be done by paying a token amount of Rs 999 at all EVeium showrooms.