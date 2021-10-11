Ex-Ather execs’ startup claims to charge EV batteries in under 15 mins

The startup claims its proprietary technology can charge a commercial EV battery from 0% to 100% in just 5-15 minutes, paving the way for faster EV adoption in the country.

“On the one side, you have charge point operators buying charging stations and putting them up on grids, while OEMs were focusing on building batteries and vehicles, but they don’t seem to work together. Which is why you see vehicles taking eight hours to charge up, and batteries lasting up to 1,000 cycles,” he said.

Any fast-charging technology requires an adapter that can charge batteries fast and a battery that can charge faster, or both.