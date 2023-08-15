Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried granted access to ADHD medication in jail

  • Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s request for uninterrupted access to his prescribed ADHD medication, Adderall, while in jail, approved by a US district court judge.
  • Bankman-Fried, who faces charges for allegedly defrauding investors leading to FTX’s collapse, is expected to remain in custody until his trial scheduled for October 2.
  • The prosecution accuses Bankman-Fried of witness tampering — leaking ex-girlfriend and potential witness Caroline Ellison’s private diary entries to the press to discredit her.
