Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried granted access to ADHD medication in jail

- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s request for uninterrupted access to his prescribed ADHD medication, Adderall, while in jail, approved by a US district court judge.
- Bankman-Fried, who faces charges for allegedly defrauding investors leading to FTX’s collapse, is expected to remain in custody until his trial scheduled for October 2.
- The prosecution accuses Bankman-Fried of witness tampering — leaking ex-girlfriend and potential witness Caroline Ellison’s private diary entries to the press to discredit her.