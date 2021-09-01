    Apna in talks to raise fresh round at over $1 Bn valuation

    • Professional networking platform for blue and grey collar workers Apna is in late-stage talks to raise a new round that is likely to push the company’s valuation at over $1 billion, according to two sources aware of the deal.
    • The Series B round was led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners at a valuation of around $570 million while its Series A was co-led by Sequoia and Greenoaks Capital.
    • According to the company’s website, it has over 10 million users and has provided jobs to over 1.5 million candidates since its inception in early 2020.
    [Via]
