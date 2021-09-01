Apna in talks to raise fresh round at over $1 Bn valuation
Professional networking platform for blue and grey collar workers Apna is in late-stage talks to raise a new round that is likely to push the company’s valuation at over $1 billion, according to two sources aware of the deal.
The Series B round was led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners at a valuation of around $570 million while its Series A was co-led by Sequoia and Greenoaks Capital.
According to the company’s website, it has over 10 million users and has provided jobs to over 1.5 million candidates since its inception in early 2020.