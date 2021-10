According to two Entrackr sources, Bounce is in the last leg to acquire 22 Motors in a cash and stock deal.

“Bounce and 22 Motors have already started working on the scooter’s design and its specifications. Bounce is aiming to roll out the first batch by the end of this fiscal [Feb-March[,” said the second source who also wished not to be identified.

According to sources, KYMCO will get a stake in Bounce and will also help the Accel-backed firm in manufacturing electric scooters.