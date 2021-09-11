Home News CarDekho shuts down over 20 stores amid move to home inspection model
- Used car content and commerce platform CarDekho has shut down a number of its stores-Gaadi by CarDekho.
- Entrackr contacted a number of Gaadi by CarDekho stores and can confirm that anywhere between 21-25 such stores have either been shut down or will shut down by the middle of October.
- Post this, CarDekho has 60 operational stores across the country, although its major focus would be to purchase vehicles following a home inspection itself.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.