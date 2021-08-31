Dream11 in talks to raise over $400 Mn at $8.5 Bn valuation
Dream Sports, the company that runs fantasy sports platform Dream11, is in talks to raise at least $400 million in a round with participation from both new and old investors, say two people familiar with the development.
Dream11 will probably be the first consumer internet company to list in the US. A clutch of companies in India including Paytm, Nykaa and Policybazaar are set for stock exchange debuts.
In April, the company was also weighing to raise $1.5 billion from public listing through a special purpose acquisition company.