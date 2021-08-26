    Droom converts Indian entity to public limited company

    • Online automobile marketplace Droom, which recently announced its $200 million pre-IPO round, has converted itself from a private limited company to a public limited company.
    • According to the company’s regulatory filings, it has converted the name of its Indian entity from Droom Technology Private Limited to Droom Technology Limited.
    • Significantly, Droom Technology has received all of the funds from its Singapore based parent Droom Pte, which controls 100% stake in the aforementioned Indian entity.
