Droom converts Indian entity to public limited company

- Online automobile marketplace Droom, which recently announced its $200 million pre-IPO round, has converted itself from a private limited company to a public limited company.
- According to the company’s regulatory filings, it has converted the name of its Indian entity from Droom Technology Private Limited to Droom Technology Limited.
- Significantly, Droom Technology has received all of the funds from its Singapore based parent Droom Pte, which controls 100% stake in the aforementioned Indian entity.
