Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails
Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.
One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials’ emails.
Commandeering government databases and emails could provide information about employees of the former administration, ex-ministers, government contractors, tribal allies and foreign partners.