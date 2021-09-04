    Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails

    • Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.
    • One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials’ emails.
    • Commandeering government databases and emails could provide information about employees of the former administration, ex-ministers, government contractors, tribal allies and foreign partners.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.