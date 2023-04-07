- Stuart Russell, one of the prominent AI experts, has warned of a potential “Chernobyl for AI” if artificial intelligence is kept unchecked.
- Russell has signed a petition to pause the development of the next powerful iteration of GPT-4.
Exclusive: Scientist Stuart Russell warns of ‘a Chernobyl for AI’ without checks on artificial intelligence
