    ShopClues founder Radhika Ghai starts up again with ecomm platform Kindlife

    • ShopClues co-founder Radhika Ghai is back with her second venture.
    • Ghai launched Kindlife in July 2020 along with Vidit Jain, who was previously an associate director of marketing at Shopclues.com.
    • Ghai has incorporated three new entities namely: Alphacama Pvt Ltd , Deltacama Pvt Ltd and Zetacama Pvt Ltd. Kindlife’s website has mentioned Alphacama as the parent entity for the brand with Vidit Jain as the director.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.