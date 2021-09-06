ShopClues founder Radhika Ghai starts up again with ecomm platform Kindlife

HomeNewsShopClues founder Radhika Ghai starts up again with ecomm platform Kindlife
ShopClues co-founder Radhika Ghai is back with her second venture.
Ghai launched Kindlife in July 2020 along with Vidit Jain, who was previously an associate director of marketing at Shopclues.com.
Ghai has incorporated three new entities namely: Alphacama Pvt Ltd , Deltacama Pvt Ltd and Zetacama Pvt Ltd. Kindlife’s website has mentioned Alphacama as the parent entity for the brand with Vidit Jain as the director.