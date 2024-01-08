- AI researcher Eliezer Yudowsky warns about the potential misuse of AI in enforcing laws, including those that are outdated or nonsensical.
- Yudowsky argues that AI could enforce every law in the legal code, which no human can fully know or obey, leading to excessive police reports and lawsuits.
- Despite the potential benefits of AI in simplifying legal language and aiding in legal tasks, Yudowsky highlights the risk of AI enforcing laws with unflinching precision, causing undue stress and legal complications.