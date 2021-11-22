    Experts warn the Crypto investors about the traps laid by cybercriminals

    • In Hyderabad, a corporate executive was duped into opening a crypto account in a fake crypto firm.
    • Cyber security experts have cautioned the public not to fall prey to such fake invitations or fall for a plethora of advertisements, including some with fake endorsements by celebrities.
    • Check Point Research has warned that scammers are using Google Ads to steal crypto wallets.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.