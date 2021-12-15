Explained: JavaScript for Web Development

JavaScript is an object-oriented scripting language used to make web pages interactive (e.g., animations, clickable buttons, pop-up menus, etc.) – Savio Martin

Introduction to JavaScript 🧑‍💻 JavaScript is the world’s most popular programming language. Wide range of features and easy to learn makes it popular. Here is a detailed explanation of JavaScript for Web Development 🧵👇️

1. What is JavaScript? JavaScript is an object-oriented scripting language used to make web pages interactive (e.g., animations, clickable buttons, pop-up menus, etc.). { 1 / 10 }

2. Why using JavaScript? HTML content can be made interactive by JavaScript. Both client-side and server-side development are possible with JavaScript. JavaScript has a standard library of objects, such as Array, Date, Math, and many more. { 2 / 10 }

3. Why learning JavaScript? – Powerful enough to handle everything – A lot of job opportunities – Easy to learn and build – Huge community – Well maintained { 3 / 10 }

4. Features of JavaScript – All popular web browsers support JavaScript – JavaScript is a single threaded language – JavaScript is an object-oriented programming language – It is a case-sensitive language. – It is used everywhere { 4 / 10 }

6. How to add JavaScript code? There are 3 ways to add JavaScript to your html web app – Between the body tag of html – Between the head tag of html – In .js file externally (preferred way) { 6 / 10 }

9. Advantages of External JavaScript – It helps in better reusability and readability – It reduces page loading time since web browsers cache external js files. – The code length is reduced since only the location of the js file needs to be specified. { 9 / 10 }

Thank you for reading! Hey, I’m Savio 👋 I write daily threads on web development and developer resources. If you found this Thread useful: – Follow me (@saviomartin7) ✅ – Retweet it – Turn on the notifications Thank you for the support friends! 🙏