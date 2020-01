Net Promoter Score can be so much more than a ‘vanity metric’ though – when cross-referenced with what the users do, NPS can be used to conclude what user adoption scenarios actually make the users happy.

Then, you can use these insights to guide your users to these ‘desired behaviour patterns’ in your onboarding.

Thus, NPS can inform your user onboarding and product development, and help you reduce your churn and increase retention.