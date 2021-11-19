Explained: web 3.0 and segments of its landscape

Web3 represents a platform shift or “paradigm shift” – Grace Isford

I’ve been diving deep into the Web3 rabbit hole – and thanks to friends, readings & investing myself I’ve learned quickly 🙏 Hoping to pass along SOME of my learnings below to help others understand 1) what Web3 is ✨ & 2) how to think about segments of the landscape THREAD 👇

9/ and SO MUCH MORE – this is just the tip of the iceberg of the web3 space — if you’re building & would like to chat or collaborate/brainstorm on where the world is going as Web3 takes hold, I’m all ears 🙌 thanks for reading! 🙂