Extreme Heat Hampers Small Businesses and Worker Hours Across US

  • Record high temperatures across the southern US resulted in decreased work hours and income for small businesses due to less consumer spending.
  • New Orleans experienced a significant drop in small business work hours compared to cities with milder weather like Boston.
  • President Biden has highlighted government measures to shield workers and the public from extreme heat, which includes stricter enforcement of worker protections and elevation in national weather monitoring and climate resilience initiatives.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals