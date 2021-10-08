Facebook Ads vs Instagram Ads: Which Ones Perform Better

Ad spend: an inquiry into how much brands invest in both Facebook and Instagram ads, as well as its increase from 2020 till mid of 2021.Which placement is better – by correlating the average click-through-rate with the costs per click or mille you’ll discover which are the most efficient places where you should place your ads on both Facebook and Instagram.

Although the difference between those two Instagram ad placements is not that big, brands can have a better chance at improving their ROI if they would adjust a bit their marketing budgets and direct more money towards the Instagram story ad placement.