    Facebook Ads vs Instagram Ads: Which Ones Perform Better

    Ad spend: an inquiry into how much brands invest in both Facebook and Instagram ads, as well as its increase from 2020 till mid of 2021.Which placement is better – by correlating the average click-through-rate with the costs per click or mille you’ll discover which are the most efficient places where you should place your ads on both Facebook and Instagram.

    • CPC values: $0.49 for Facebook ads and $1.09 for Instagram on average
    • Facebook has the highest CTR, of 3.06% on average, compared to Instagram, which is 0.68%

    Although the difference between those two Instagram ad placements is not that big, brands can have a better chance at improving their ROI if they would adjust a bit their marketing budgets and direct more money towards the Instagram story ad placement.

    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.